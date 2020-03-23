Dead dolphins on southern beaches

The dolphin carcass washed up on the beach in Hua Sai district, Nakhon Si Thammarat. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Two dead dolphins were found on separate beaches in the province on Monday morning - one in Hua Sai and the other in Khanom.

The first carcass was washed ashore at Praek Muang beach at Moo 9 in tambon Nasaton of Hua Sai district. The dolphin was about 2 metres long, and from the condition of the decomposed carcass was believed to have died about 20 days ago.

The other, about 2.5 metres long and weighing about 100 kilogrammes, was found at Na Dan beach in Khanom district.

Local leaders in Hua Sai district informed officials at the local marine resources research centre, so they could examine the dead dolphins and establish the cause of death.

The sea off Hua Sai and Khanom districts, and the shoreline, has been blackened by floating tar balls and oil slicks for over a month.



