Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Dead dolphins on southern beaches
Thailand
General

Dead dolphins on southern beaches

published : 23 Mar 2020 at 11:23

writer: Nujaree Raekrun

The dolphin carcass washed up on the beach in Hua Sai district, Nakhon Si Thammarat. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)
The dolphin carcass washed up on the beach in Hua Sai district, Nakhon Si Thammarat. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Two dead dolphins were found on separate beaches in the province on Monday morning - one in Hua Sai and the other in Khanom.

The first carcass was washed ashore at Praek Muang beach at Moo 9 in tambon Nasaton of Hua Sai district. The dolphin was about 2 metres long, and from the condition of the decomposed carcass was believed to have died about 20 days ago. 

The other, about 2.5 metres long and weighing about 100 kilogrammes, was found at Na Dan beach in Khanom district.

Local leaders in Hua Sai district informed officials at the local marine resources research centre, so they could  examine the dead dolphins and establish the cause of death.

The sea off Hua Sai and Khanom districts, and the shoreline, has been blackened by floating tar balls and oil slicks for over a month.  


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Migrant workers flee home

NAKHON PHANOM: Lao and Vietnamese migrant workers were being allowed to leave Thailand across the Friendship Bridge to Thakhek in Khammouane province of Laos on Monday, even though all border checkpoints were ordered closed on Sunday night to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

11:41
Thailand

Dead dolphins on southern beaches

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Two dead dolphins were found on separate beaches in the province on Monday morning - one in Hua Sai and the other in Khanom.

11:23
Thailand

Thailand reports 122 new coronavirus cases, total at 721

-- More to follow --

11:23