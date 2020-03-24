Korean man found dodging 14-day isolation in Buri Ram

Buri Ram governor Thatchakorn Hathathayakul, centre, at a press conference at the police command and control operation centre on Monday night. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: A South Korean man ignored the instruction to go into self-isolation after arriving in Thailand, and instead went shopping in Buri Ram with his Thai wife, governor Thatchakorn Hathathayakul said.

Mr Thatchakorn told reporters on Monday night that the provincial public health office was informed by residents of Jiranakhon Housing Estate in Buri Ram Municipality that a Korean man staying at an apartment there had failed to comply with the 14-day self-isolation requirement set by the Public Health Ministry.

Health officials, assisted by immigration police, quickly found him at the apartment.

The governor said the 46-year-old Korean arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport from South Korea about 9am on March 19. He went to Pattaya, rented a car and stayed overnight in tambon Nong Prue in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

On March 20, he left Pattaya in the rented car, arrived in Buri Ram about 1pm and went to the apartment where his Thai wife stayed.

After that he was seen leaving the apartment with his wife to visit many places. On March 22, they went to a public park, but he did not get out of the car.

The man had obviously ignored the 14-day self-isolation requirement, Mr Thatchakorn said.

He was told the must immediately go into self-isolation for 14 days, starting on Tuesday, or face legal action, the governor said.

According to immigration police, his wife violated the law by providing shelter for a foreigner without informing the authorities. She was liable to a fine of up to 1,600 baht.

The governor said people people must obey the self-isolation requirement.

Local leaders had been instructed to keep track of people returning from Bangkok and other Central provinces, and make sure they isolate themselves for 14 days to prevent the coronavirus spreading to members of their family and the local community.



