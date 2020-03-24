SRT cancels steam locomotive trip

The State Railway of Thailand's 100-year-old steam locomotive. (Photo from @pr.railway Facebook page)

The State Railway of Thailand has suspended the scheduled special trip on its century-old steam locomotive from Bangkok to Ayutthaya, the ancient capital, on March 26 because of the danger of Covid-19

The SRT announced the cancellation of the Bangkok-Ayutthaya-Bangkok special tour No 901/902 on Tuesday.

SRT deputy governor Worawut Mala said the trip was cancelled because of the risks posed by the novel coronavirus.

Full refunds were available from ticket booths at all railway stations. For further information, people could contact the SRT’s Call Centre 1960 around the clock.

The round-trip ticket was 290 baht each for adults and children.