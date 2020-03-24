Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
SRT cancels steam locomotive trip
Thailand
General

SRT cancels steam locomotive trip

published : 24 Mar 2020 at 17:46

writer: Online Reporters

The State Railway of Thailand's 100-year-old steam locomotive. (Photo from @pr.railway Facebook page)
The State Railway of Thailand's 100-year-old steam locomotive. (Photo from @pr.railway Facebook page)

The State Railway of Thailand has suspended the scheduled special trip on its century-old steam locomotive from Bangkok to Ayutthaya, the ancient capital, on March 26 because of the danger of Covid-19

The SRT announced the cancellation of the Bangkok-Ayutthaya-Bangkok special tour No 901/902  on Tuesday.

SRT deputy governor Worawut Mala said the trip was cancelled because of the risks posed by the novel coronavirus.

Full refunds were available from ticket booths at all railway stations. For further information, people could contact the SRT’s Call Centre 1960 around the clock.

The  round-trip ticket was 290 baht each for adults and children. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Smog continues to blanket the North

Severe smog was recorded at air quality monitoring stations in five upper northern provinces on Tuesday, the Department of Pollution Control (DPC) reported.

17:56
Thailand

SRT cancels steam locomotive trip

The State Railway of Thailand has suspended the scheduled special trip on its century-old steam locomotive from Bangkok to Ayutthaya, the ancient capital, on March 26 because of the danger of Covid-19

17:46
World

Africa's weak health systems face escalating virus peril

LAGOS, Nigeria: Equipment shortages, scarce beds and poorly-paid doctors and nurses: Africa is finding that it has few means to protect itself as a feared coronavirus tsunami looms.

17:45