Emergency decree in force from midnight
Thailand
General

Emergency decree in force from midnight

published : 25 Mar 2020 at 15:35

writer: Post Reporters

Reporters at Government House on Wednesday watch Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announcing the enforcement of the emergency decree. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)
An emergency decree will be enforced across the country from Thursday until April 30 as the government steps up the fight against the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The period of the emergency decree was announced on Wednesday in a nationwide broadcast by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The emergency decree will be applied to all areas, the announcement said. It is effective from midnight Wednesday.

The decree authorises Gen Prayut to chair the centre to fight the virus, with the permanent secretaries of public health, interior, commerce and foreign affairs to help him. The supreme commander of the armed forces has been given responsibility for security affairs.

"Only necessary measures will be issued, to prevent the spread of the virus," the announcement said.

Gen Prayut said all shops selling food and essential consumer goods can remain open. He warned that  anybody taking advantage of the situation for their own benefit will face stern action - an apparent reference to  hoarders.

More measures are expected to be announced.

