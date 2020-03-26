Buses to Laos, Cambodia suspended

The Transport Co on Wednesday suspended all 15 inter-country bus services to Laos and Cambodia, while imposing stricter measures including thermal scans on passengers taking existing routes to control the transmission of Covid-19.

The services will reopen once the situation improves.

The bus services were suspended after Laos and Cambodia shut their borders as part of their Covid-19 containment measures, the company said.

For local routes, the company has imposed new restrictions effective from Wednesday. Among them is ensuring that all staff on buses operated by either Transport Co or its concessionaires wear masks. The same rule applies to passengers, who are required to wear a face mask from when they enter the terminal to when they disembark at their destination.

Passengers will also have their body temperature taken at the entrance of the terminal and anybody found to have a temperature above 37.5C will not be allowed to travel, the company said.

Passengers are also required to maintain a 2-metre distance from one another at the terminal and on the bus.

The company said many passengers have started reclaiming refunds for tickets bought for travel during the Songkran holidays, which have been postponed by the government.