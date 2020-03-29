Prisoners escape in Buri Ram jail riot, 7 recaptured

Picture from facebook.com/buriramguru

BURI RAM: A riot erupted at the central prison of this lower northeastern province after about 100 hard-core prisoners staged a protest -- possibly over concerns about Covid-19 -- on Sunday and a number of prisoners escaped, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said.

He said, however, that seven of the escapees had been recaptured.

Citing an initial report, Mr Somsak said the protest began at about 11.45am in the dining hall while warders were busy refurbishing an isolation cell for inmates infected with communicable diseases.

About 100 inmates, some of them facing a life sentence, set fire to the dining hall and demolished the visiting room for relatives. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the prison into the sky.

A number of the protesters escaped during the riot, but the exact number was yet to be confirmed, Mr Somsak said.

The breakout prompted prison officials to alert the governor and ask police and military personnel to set up checkpoints to intercept the escapees.

Mr Somsak said he was last notified that seven of the escapees had been recaptured while inmates who were not involved in the riot had been confined to their sleeping quarters.

He said Pol Col Narat Sawetnant, director-general of the Corrections Department, had rushed to Buri Ram to investigate.

Pol Col Narat, in a separate media interview on a helicopter flight to Buri Ram, said five people were initially reported hurt in the incident. The situation had been brought under control but details were not yet clear, he added.

He said the motive for the protest was not clear but it was initially believed the protesters had acted out of stress over the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Buri Ram Prison, like other prisons nationwide, has been closed to visitors to stem the coronavirus outbreak under the government's executive decree for administration in emergency situations.

Still open for service are the money deposit office and the welfare shop to take orders for food.