Phuket confirms 9 more cases

A barricade blocks entry to Soi Bangla in Phuket's Patong area, where entertainment venues have been ordered closed to stem the Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Nine more people were found to be infected with Covid-19 in this island resort province, raising the total to 62, the Phuket communicable disease committee announced on Monday.

Of the 62, 54 were still under treatment, all in a satisfactory condition, and eight had recovered and been discharged. The new cases were included in the confirmed cases summary announced earlier by the Public Health Ministry.

The nine new cases - the 54th to 62nd - are:

- A Canadian man, 35, a teacher at an international school in Phuket. He had not travelled abroad during the 14 days before he fell sick on March 25. He was not on record as having visited entertainment venues in Soi Bangla in Patong area;

- A Thai man, 59, who sold flowers on the streets and inside entertainment venues in Soi Bangla. He had close contact with tourists and fell sick on March 19;

- A Thai woman, 29, a bartender at an entertainment place in Soi Bangla, which had been frequented by several people found earlier to have been infected with Covid-19. She became sick on March 20;

- A Thai woman, 47, a tour coach driver. She had worked closely with a Ukrainian, the province's 47th Covid-19 case. She fell sick on March 27;

- A French male tourist, 42, who arrived in Phuket on March 9. He frequently visited entertainment venues in Soi Bangla, Patong, before becoming ill on March 18;

- A 31-year-old Thai woman who had worked as an employee of an Italian restaurant in Patong. She had close contact with a Thai man, the province's 47th coronavirus case, and many foreign tourists. She fell sick on March 25;

- A Thai woman, 39, who worked in the kitchen of the same Italian restaurant in Patong. She had close contact with tourists of many nationalities before falling sick on March 25;

- A Thai woman, 43, who worked as a masseuse in Patong area. She had close contact with a Thai man who was the province's 42nd Covid-19 case. She became sick on March 24; and,

- A 44-year-old Thai woman who worked as a masseuse in Patong area. She had close contact with tourists of many different nationalities before falling sick on March 23.

Most of the nine confirmed Covid-19 infections had visited entertainment places in Patong area. Many people who had been close to them were at risk of being also infected with the virus.