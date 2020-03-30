Section
Thai students arrive back from Pakistan
Thailand
General

Thai students arrive back from Pakistan

published : 30 Mar 2020 at 13:34

writer: Muhammad Ayub Pathan

A bus carrying Thai students arriving back from Pakistan reaches a quarantine facility in Yala province on Monday. (Photo supplied)
A bus carrying Thai students arriving back from Pakistan reaches a quarantine facility in Yala province on Monday. (Photo supplied)

YALA: Thirty-four Thai students who were studying in Pakistan have returned to Yala for fear of catching Covid-19 if they remained there.

The students arrived by plane at Suvarnabhumi airport and travelled to Yala in two chartered buses, arriving  back in this southern province about 8am on Monday.

After passing the checkpoint at Ban Khlong Sai in tambon Yupo, Muang district, the returnees were taken to the public health development centre for southern border provinces run by the Public Health Ministry.

Dr Songkran Maichum, the provincial health chief, said the students would be quarantined at the centre for 14 days. If free of the virus they would then be allowed to go to their home districts, where they would have to strictly self-isolate for another 14 days.

Those who tested positive for coronavirus would be admitted to a hospital for treatment.


