First Covid-19 death in Pattani

Thailand
published : 1 Apr 2020 at 13:04

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Nurses at the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, wear face masks and locally-made face shields as protection against Covid-19. (File photo)
PATTANI: An elderly man has died from Covid-19 in Yarang district, the first fatality from the disease in this southern border province, local media reported.

The man, 77, was a villager of Moo 5 village in tambon Yarang.

On March 13, he was visited by a son who came from Nong Chik district and was infected with Covid-19 and was advised by a health official to self-isolate.

The elderly man's health remained normal until March 20, when he began coughing and suffered from muscle pains. He was admitted to Yarang Hospital and treated for lung inflammation from March 20-24.

On March 24, he was transferred to Pattani Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 6am on April 1.

Pattani now has 44 confirmed infections with one death.


