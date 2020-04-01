Stranded fishing boat towed to shore

A patrol boat takes the broken down fishing boat in tow, in the sea off Phuket on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

PHUKET: A small fishing boat and its crew of four was towed safely to shore on Wednesday after the engine broke down and they spent the night adrift in the sea off Phuket.

The boat had left port on Tuesday evening for a night's fishing. The engine broke down between Mai Thon and Taphao islands, about 5 nautical miles from the shore. The crew sent a radio message for help.

A marine police patrol boat was sent to assist them on Wednesday morning. It towed them back to Rassada boat pier in Phuket.

The four crewmen were unharmed.