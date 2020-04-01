Section
Stranded fishing boat towed to shore
Thailand
General

published : 1 Apr 2020 at 15:06

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

A patrol boat takes the broken down fishing boat in tow, in the sea off Phuket on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)
PHUKET: A small fishing boat and its crew of four was towed safely to shore on Wednesday after the engine broke down and they spent the night adrift in the sea off Phuket.

The boat had left port on Tuesday evening for a night's fishing. The engine broke down between Mai Thon and Taphao islands, about 5 nautical miles from the shore. The crew sent a radio message for help.

A marine police patrol boat was sent to assist them on Wednesday morning. It towed them back to  Rassada boat pier in Phuket.

The four crewmen were unharmed. 

