Elderly man injured in Pattani gun attack
Thailand
General

Elderly man injured in Pattani gun attack

published : 5 Apr 2020 at 09:29

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

PATTANI: An elderly man was seriously injured in a gun attack in Yaring district on Saturday night, police said.

Pol Col Mustopa Mani, chief of the Yaring police station, said the incident occurred at about 8.25pm in front of a house at Moo 5 village in tambon Talo Kapo. While Sawai Promkaew, 77, was walking home after prayers at a village mosque, an unknown number of gunmen opened fire at him from the roadside.

Mr Sawai was seriously injured. He was rushed to Yaring Hospital.

Police were looking for the attackers. An investigation was underway to find the motive forthe attack.

Mr Sawai is the father of a former chairman of the Talo Kapo tambon administration organisation. 


