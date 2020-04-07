Residents seal off Phuket community

Residents of Bang Thao community in tambon Choeng Thalae, in Phuket's Thalang district, screen a motorcyclist at the entry to their community, which they have sealed off to outsiders to keep out the coronavirus. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Residents of Bang Thao village have sealed off their community to outsiders in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The mouths of Soi Bang Thao 3 and Soi Bang Thao 7 in tambon Choeng Thalae, Thalang district, have been blocked off with a neon-lit stop sign, a signboard declaring the community a restricted area and orange traffic cones.

Kalib Panan, a community leader, said they wanted to ensure people travelling in and out of the community were properly screened for coronavirus disease. Only residents would be admitted

Community volunteers at the roadblocks would check people's temperature and clean their hands with sanitising gel. Anyone found without a face mask would be given a new one.

"The residents decided to take this measure after one member of the community, a welder, was infected with the coronavirus. People who are not members of the community will be denied entry," Mr Kalib said. "We don't want outsiders carrying the virus into our community."

He added, "We want everyone to stay at home, so that we all can get past Covid-19 together."