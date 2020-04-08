Phuket: 14 new Covid-19 cases

An official checks temperatures during Covid-19 surveillance in Phuket. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Another 14 Covid-19 infections have been confirmed in the province, 13 Thais and one Russian, raising the total to 140, the provincial communicable disease committee announced on Wednesday.

Of the 14 new cases, 12 were detected during the extensive testing being conducted by health personnel in Patong, which is the most infectious area.

The 14 new cases - 127th to 140th - are:

- A Russian woman, 24, who had been in Patong area for over one month as a tourist. She visited many entertainment venues in Soi Bangla and had been in close contact with many other foreign tourists. She stayed in the same apartment as the 124th, 125th and 126th cases in tambon Patong, Kathu district;

- A Thai man, 28, who worked as a porter at Phuket international airport. Before falling sick on March 28, he visited three southern border provinces. He worked at the same place as the 121st patient;

- A Thai woman, 31, who worked at an entertainment venue in Soi Bangla - the same place as the 13th, 27th and 35th cases - and stayed at a condominium in Patong area. She fell sick on March 28;

- A Thai woman, 28, who was a masseuse in Patong area. She had close contact with many foreign nationals. She worked at the same place as a woman who is a Covid-19 patient in Ubon Ratchathani. She fell sick on March 31;

- A Thai woman, 42, who was a masseuse in Patong area. She fell sick on March 23;

- A Thai woman, 37, who was a masseuse in Patong area. She fell sick on March 22;

- A 64-year-old Thai masseuse in Patong area who had not shown any symptoms of the virus. She stayed in a rented room in Patong area;

- A Thai woman, 36, who worked at an entertainment venue in Soi Bangla. She had not developed any symptoms of the virus;

- A Thai woman, 23, who worked as a housekeeper at a hotel in Patong area. She had not developed any symptoms;

- A 40-year-old Thai woman who worked at an entertainment place in Soi Bangla. She fell sick on March 25;

- A Thai man, 41, who worked as a waiter at an Italian food restaurant in Patong area. He fell sick on March 30;

- A Thai woman, 24, who worked at an entertainment venue in Soi Bangla. She fell sick on March 26;

- A Thai woman, 28, who regularly visited entertainment places in Soi Bangla and had close contact with many foreign tourists. She became sick on April 4; and

- A Thai woman, 34,who regularly visited entertainment venues in Soi Bangla. She fell sick on April 4.