Chinese caught protected reef fish

The two Chinese tourists at Karon police station in Phuket province on Tuesday after photos showing them catching protected fish at Ao Nui went viral online. (Photo: Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Facebook page)

PHUKET: Two Chinese tourists have been arrested for catching protected reef fish among the coral in Ao Nui bay in Muang district.

The men, Ning Peng and Shang Hao, were taken to Karon police to face charges, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The arrests came after photos of the two men catching ornamental fish in Ao Nui were recently posted on Serth Phuket Facebook page, and quickly drew criticism online.

This prompted the department to investigate. The fish caught by the two Chinese nationals were prohibited ornamental fish species, according to the department.

Investigators learned that the two men had rented a car and driven to Ao Nui in tambon Karan, where they went snorkelling and caught the fish. News reports said they used a speargun

The two men admitted they were the people in the photos.