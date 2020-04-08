Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Chinese caught protected reef fish
Thailand
General

Chinese caught protected reef fish

published : 8 Apr 2020 at 15:18

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

The two Chinese tourists at Karon police station in Phuket province on Tuesday after photos showing them catching protected fish at Ao Nui went viral online. (Photo: Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Facebook page)
The two Chinese tourists at Karon police station in Phuket province on Tuesday after photos showing them catching protected fish at Ao Nui went viral online. (Photo: Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Facebook page)

PHUKET: Two Chinese tourists have been arrested for catching protected reef fish among the coral in Ao Nui bay in Muang district.

The men, Ning Peng and Shang Hao, were taken to Karon police to face charges, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The arrests came after photos of the two men catching ornamental fish in Ao Nui were recently posted on Serth Phuket Facebook page, and quickly drew criticism online.

This prompted the department to investigate. The fish caught by the two Chinese nationals were prohibited ornamental fish species, according to the department.

Investigators learned that the two men had rented a car and driven to Ao Nui in tambon Karan, where they went snorkelling and caught the fish. News reports said they used a speargun

The two men admitted they were the people in the photos.

Fish caught by the two Chinese men. (Photo: Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Facebook page)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
World

Virus world update

EU ministers fail to agree on recovery plan as German cases rise, UK PM Johnson stable in ICU; China lifts Wuhan lockdown as Trump slams WHO.

15:53
Thailand

BMA offering covid testing at home

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is offering testing at home for people who suspect they may have caught the coronavirus disease.

15:52
Thailand

Chinese caught protected reef fish

PHUKET: Two Chinese tourists have been arrested for catching protected reef fish among the coral in Ao Nui bay in Muang district.

15:18