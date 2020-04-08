Section
BMA offering Covid testing at home
Thailand
General

published : 8 Apr 2020 at 15:52

writer: Supoj Wancharoen

Staff of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration with one of the ambulances that will be used for Covid-19 testing at home. (BMA photo)
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is offering testing at home for people who suspect they may have caught the coronavirus disease.

City governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Wednesday that the BMA, together with staff from the Mor Lab Panda Facebook page, were sending mobile teams to conduct Covid-19 testing at the residences of people who had completed an online questionaire and were at-risk.   

Those who tested positive would be taken to treatment facilities. This would quickly contain the disease and relieve the worries of people living nearby, the governor said.

The units would go to see people who completed an online screening questionnaire, which is in Thai, at bkkcovid19.bangkok.go.th and learned they were at risk of having caught the disease, Pol Gen Aswin said.

The website was launched last Friday and more than 20,000 people had completed the form by Wednesday afternoon.

The governor asked people in Bangkok to try their best to stay home, regularly wash their hands, practise social distancing, wear face masks and refrain from sharing personal items, to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

