Recipient derides B5,000 covid subsidy as 'small change'

Facebook user NaNa Kochaporn comes under heavy criticism after posting an inappropriate message describing the 5,000 baht state subsidy she received, intended for people affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, as "mere small change". (Photo taken from Facebook user Nana Kochaporn)

A woman who received the 5,000-baht coronavirus cash subsidy from the government came under fire from netizens after she posted a message on social media describing it as "small change" to tuck away behind her fridge.

The woman on Wednesday wrote on her Facebook account NaNa Kochaporn, “5,000 baht cash has already been wired to my account. It’s mere spare change behind my refrigerator.’’ She then wrote, “Lung Toob’s money is now in my account.’’

Lung Toob, meaning Uncle Toob, apparently referred to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, whose nickname is Tu. His supporters fondly call him Uncle Tu. However, Toob has an inappropriate, less polite, use, referring to drooping ears.

Her post drew a barrage of criticism online. Pictures from her Facebook page showing her luxury lifestyle were widely shared and sparked questions why she was entitled to the state subsidy

The Facebook user later deleted her post. She then wrote another message saying that she meant that 5,000 baht cash would not do much to help a person who was facing lockdown and had to pay huge expenses.

She said she did not intend to show off her wealth, just to ridicule the payment.

On Wednesday afternoon, she posted another message, apologising for what she had earlier posted. She said it was an impetuous and careless act. She said she wanted to apologise to everybody.

The Facebook user said she would donate the 5,000 baht cash she would receive every month to the orphans at Holland House in Phuket, and would post pictures showing how she spent the state subsidy to help children as proof.

In Chai Nat province, people were seen coming out of their homes on Wednesday, and waiting at ATMs to see if they had received the state payment, the first day the 5,000 baht handouts were wired to registrants' bank accounts.

Boonsong Yaito, waiting at an ATM booth at Krungthai Bank’s Chai Nat branch, said the 5,000 baht could help people make ends meet if they were prudent. She planned to invest some of the money in making food for delivery, to earn an income during the Covid-19 crisis.

She would buy rice, and other essential items to help kick it off. She wanted the government to extend the state subsidy from 3 months to six months if the Covid-19 outbreak persists, so the poor would have a new lease of life

Ms Boonsong was clearly unaware the government has already extended the cash handouts.

The cabinet on Tuesday approved 1.9-trillion-baht spending to help people and businesses affected by coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), including 600 billion baht for six-month cash giveaways, and 500-billion-baht in soft loans for small and medium-sized businesses.

Fiscal Policy Office director Lavaron Saengsanit on Wednesday ordered a probe into the Facebook user’s post about the 5,000-baht financial aid, Daily News Online reported.

If the woman did not register for the financial aid but posted to cause confusion in society, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry would be asked to look into whether she breached the Computer Act or not, said Mr Lavaron.

If she registered and did receive the money, authorities would investigate whether her life was affected by the disease or not. If not, she would be asked to return the money and cut off from receiving more, the director of the Fiscal Policy Office said.

He confirmed that the first 250,000 people would receive the money on Wednesday.

People wait expectantly at ATM booths of Krungthai Bank's Chai Nat branch on Wednesday, when people who registered for a 5,000-baht state subsidy received their first payment. (Photo by Chudate Seehawong)



