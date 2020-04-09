Murder charge likely for Banyin in shares case

Former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn, centre. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Crime Suppression Division is pressing a murder charge against former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn and five other suspects in connection to the killing of a senior judge's brother.

Pol Col Anek Taosupab, deputy chief of the CSD, said investigators plan to question Banyin in prison over the murder of Wirachai Sakuntaprasoet, brother of Criminal Court senior judge Phanida Sakuntaprasoet.

Banyin is incarcerated at the Bangkok Remand Prison, where he is serving time for forging documents to transfer 263 million baht worth of shares to two associates.

The court found Banyin guilty of colluding with Kanthana Siwathanapol, a former golf caddie, and stockbroker Uracha Wachirakulton to transfer the assets of the late billionaire contractor Chuwong Sae Tang.

The suspects allegedly tried to force judge Phanida to drop Banyin's indictment in the share transfer case.

The CSD said it has evidence, including forensic test results, to lay the murder charge against Banyin and the five other suspects.

According to a report, judge Phanida asked Mr Wirachai to pick her up from work after she was assigned to hear Banyin's forgery case when the victim was kidnapped and killed.

The case was then re-assigned to another judge and the trial ended with Banyin sentenced to eight years in prison for forgery.

To date, Banyin and the suspects have faced the charges of assault, abduction and threatening a state official.