Nurses in demand as infections soar

The kingdom will need up to 400 experienced nurses to take care of the growing number of Covid-19 patients, according to the Thailand Nursing Midwifery Council.

The government on Thursday recorded 54 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,423, including 32 deaths.

Council president Thassana Boonthong said nurses specialised in caring for patients in critical condition are in high demand as hospitals are allocating more beds for coronavirus patients.

The council is seeking 400 nurses to be stationed at various hospitals, including the Chakri Naruboedindra Institute, Thammasat University Hospital, Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and the Bang Khunthian Hospital for the Elderly.

Ms Thassana said the hospitals have set aside about 80 beds for Covid-19 patients and each of them needs intensive care.

Nurses from state or private hospitals can enlist. Qualified nurses at state hospitals will be issued transfer letters to work at Covid-19 facilities with full pay.

Ms Thassana said the government has an urgent need to designate special facilities to treat infected patients, especially around Bangkok.