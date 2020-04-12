Mitraphap highway empty

Traffic on Mitraphap highway in Nakhon Ratchasima is unusually light on Sunday as people forego travel to their hometowns during the Songkran holiday that would have started on Monday were it not for the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

The Mitraphap or Friendship highway from Saraburi to Nakhon Ratchasima, the main gateway to other northeastern provinces, is all but empty amid the cancellation of the Songkran festival and the long Songkran holiday as well as the imposition of travel restrictions to limit the Covid-19 outbreak.

Local people said this phenomenon is the first of its kind in 62 years since the construction of the Mitraphap highway was completed in 1958. It has since served as an economic and transport lifeline linking the Central and Northeast regions.

The highway is normally used by at least 200,000 vehicles per day.

Days ahead of the Songkran holiday, the highway is usually jammed with all kinds of vehicles transporting revellers to their hometowns to celebrate the traditional New Year.

Sections of the highway between kilometres 56-57 in tambon Nong Nam Daeng in Nakhon Ratchasima's Pak Chong district and at kilometre marker 80 in tambon Nong Sa Rai of Pak Chong have been the worst traffic blackspots in recent years. Vehicles have often been stuck in queues stretching back about 20 kilometres at the two spots.

The situation is completely different this year. The highway is empty. It is being used only by lorries and pick-up trucks used by private companies to transport goods between provinces.

Private cars can scarcely be seen on the highway. They are mostly Nakhon Ratchasima-registered.

The situation is similar along the highway through Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen and Udon Thani ending at Nong Khai.