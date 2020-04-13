Man jumps to death at end of quarantine

Police and health workers at the fifth floor window from where a quarantined man jumped to his death at a hospital in Phra Pradaeng district of Samut Prakan early on Monday. (Photo by Sutthiwit Chayutworakan).

SAMUT PRAKAN: A man from Narathiwat province who was due to be released from Covid-19 quarantine jumped to his death from the 5th floor of a state hospital in Phra Pradaeng district on Monday morning, police said.

Police were called to the hospital in tambon Bang Ya Phraek about 2.30am.

They found the body of a dead man in a pool of blood on the terrace of the second floor. He was wearing a pair of jeans but without a shirt. The body was sealed in a twin-layer plastic bag and sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute for an autopsy.

Investigators reported the man was from Narathiwat and was among a group of Muslims who went to Indonesia to attend a religious function. On his return to Thailand via Suvarnabhumi airport he was taken to the hospital in Phra Pradaeng district for 14-day quarantine. At the hospital, he shared a room with three other people.

Sunday was the 13th day of his being in quarantine. He had tested negative for Covid-19 and was due to be released on Monday and return to Narathiwat.

About 2.30am on Monday the man went berserk, causing his roommates to lock him out. The stressed out man began breaking things near him, prompting a woman nurse on duty to call for help from security guards.

The guards tried to calm him down, reminding him that he would be discharged in the morning. The man did not listen to them. He went to a window and jumped from the 5th floor, police said.



