Thailand
General

Summer storms hit 4 Phitsanulok districts

published : 13 Apr 2020 at 12:16

writer: Chinnawat Singha

A house in Bang Rakam district in Phitsanulok damaged by a storm on Sunday night. (Photo by Chinnawat Singha)
A house in Bang Rakam district in Phitsanulok damaged by a storm on Sunday night. (Photo by Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: Summer storms hit four districts -- Muang, Wang Thong, Wat Bot and Bang Rakam -- in this lower northern province on Sunday night, damaging about 50 houses, local media reported.

The storms were accompanied by heavy downpours, with rain measured at 82.0 millimetres.

Hardest hit were Moo 8, Moo 13 and 16 villages in tambon Muang Mai of Bang Rakam district where about 30 houses where damaged, most with roofs swept off by the storms.

Many trees were uprooted in the Phitsanulok Municipality.

Provincial disaster relief and mitigation officials were examining the damage to provide assistance for the affected.

