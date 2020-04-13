Poll: Most skip Songkran home visits

A monk accepts a robe given by two people making merit at the ossuary of their loved ones at a temple in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani province, on Monday. Making merit for ancestors is an important Songkran activity. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

A majority of people say they would not return home in the provinces to celebrate Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year, and to pay respect to senior people because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,648 people throughout the country between April 10-13.

A majority, 66%, of the respondents said that with Covid-19 still prevailing unabated, they did not place importance on Songkran this year, while 34% said they still regarded it as an important event.

A large majority, 84.5%, also said they would not return to their hometowns for the occasion, while 15.5% said they would.

Asked about their wishes on this year's Songkran, 78% hoped the country would get past the crisis; 72.6% wished they were strong and healthy without being infected with the virus; and 58.5% wished medication is found for the disease.