Korat liquor sales ban extended to April 30
published : 15 Apr 2020 at 12:49
writer: Prasit Tangprasert
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The ban on sales of liquor in the province has been extended to April 30, and the indefinite shutdown of barbers, beauty shops and spas conrtinues under a new order signed by provincial governor Wichian Chantaranothai.
A previous order banned liquor sales from April 12-18.
Mr Wichian said on Wednesdsay the ban was extended because the Covid-19 situation had not been resolved.
The new order also requires barber shops, beauty parlours and spas to remain closed for an indefinite period.
- Keywords
- liquor sales
- ban
- liquor
- order