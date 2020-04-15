Section
Korat liquor sales ban extended to April 30
Thailand
General

Korat liquor sales ban extended to April 30

published : 15 Apr 2020 at 12:49

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The ban on sales of liquor in the province has been extended to April 30, and the indefinite shutdown of barbers, beauty shops and spas conrtinues under a new order signed by provincial governor Wichian Chantaranothai.

A previous order banned liquor sales from April 12-18.

Mr Wichian said on Wednesdsay the ban was extended because the Covid-19 situation had not been resolved.

The new order also requires barber shops, beauty parlours and spas to remain closed for an indefinite period.


