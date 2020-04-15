Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Longer wait for lottery draw
Thailand
General

Longer wait for lottery draw

published : 15 Apr 2020 at 16:02

writer: Online Reporters

Government lottery ticket stalls are closed at Ying Charoen market in Bang Khen district, Bangkok. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
Government lottery ticket stalls are closed at Ying Charoen market in Bang Khen district, Bangkok. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) has further postponed its April 1 draw -- this time until May 16 -- to help control the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). It has also cancelled its May 16 ticket issue.

Patchara Anuntasilpa, chairman of the GLO board, said on Wednesday that the draw on May 16 was set for 2.30pm at the GLO office in Nonthaburi province.

He said the April 1 draw had previously been postponed to May 2, but the GLO board decided on a further delay because vendors had yet to sell lots of April 1 tickets. Holding the draw on May 2 would lead to increased efforts to sell the remaining tickets and thus could spur disease transmission, he said.

When it announced the first delay, the GLO cancelled its April 16 and May 2 ticket issues. With the latest postponement, the GLO also called off the May 16 ticket issue.

Mr Patchara said the GLO board remained interested in a project to sell lottery tickets online but the management of the GLO would have to find ways to prevent adverse impacts on ticket vendors, buyers and the general public.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Gold line

PM seeks to thin queues outside gold shops as people rush to cash in on the soaring price and put money in their pockets to ease the pain of the coronavirus pandemic.

17:05
Thailand

1st Covid-19 fatality in Ayutthaya

AYUTTHAYA: A 60-year-old Muslim man who returned from a religious ceremony in Indonesia on April 3 died at the provincial hospital late on Tuesday night. He was the first death from coronavirus in the province.

16:13
Thailand

Longer wait for lottery draw

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) has further postponed its April 1 draw -- this time until May 16 -- to help control the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). It has also cancelled its May 16 ticket issue.

16:02