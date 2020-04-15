Phuket governor shunted to Phetchaburi

Phuket governor Phakaphong Tavipatana briefs the media on the spread of Covid-19 in the tourist province. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

The Phuket governor has been suddenly transferred to Phetchaburi in a move widely believed related to the high level of coronavirus infections on the resort island.

The order was announced on Wednesday and will be effective after royal endorsement. It involves a three-way swap that sees the governor of Chaiyaphum being moved to Phuket.

Deputy government spokeswoman Trisulee Trisaranakul said on Wednesday the cabinet had ordered the transfers, but she did not give the reasons.

Phakaphong Tavipatana will move to a new job as the governor of Phetchaburi.

Current Petchaburi governor Kobchai Boonorana will go to Chaiyaphum, and Chaiyaphum governor Narong Woonsiew will take over Phuket from Mr Phakaphong.

Phuket has 190 Covid-19 patients, second only to Bangkok. But the island province has the highest ratio of infections per 100,000 population. The rate in Phuket is 45.96, almost double Bangkok's 23.42 per 100,000.

Mr Phakaphong said after receiving the order that he was confident his team in Phuket would be able to continue their good work in battling the coronavirus after his departure.

He said he had done his best, but accepted the order transferring him to another post.