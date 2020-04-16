Conman tricks vendor out of govt aid

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Police have charged a young man with cheating an elderly vendor from Pak Chong district out of most of his 5,000-baht government handout.

Pol Lt Col Sayan Janthapanya, the district police chief investigator, said Boonlai Momkhunthod, 69, filed a complaint after discovering a young man who volunteered to help him register for the cash handout had taken 4,000 baht of the aid money from his bank account.

Mr Boonlai said the young man, whose name was not given, approached him on March 29 and asked if he had registered for the aid. Mr Boonlai said he had no idea how to apply so the man then offered to help him do so online.

The man later told Mr Boonlai the money had been wired to his account and said he would withdraw the money from the ATM for him. The man returned and told Mr Boonlai that only 1,000 baht had been transferred to his account, according to police.

Mr Boonlai said he learned a few days later the man had lied and that he had pocketed 4,000 baht.

The man allegedly admitted to deception.