47 Thais back from Malaysia via Satun
Thailand
General

published : 20 Apr 2020 at 10:28

writer: Monrudee Poonsin

Officials record details given by a Thai worker, left, returning to Satun from Malaysia at Thammalang port in Muang district on Saturday. (Photo: Satun Public Relations Office Facebook account)
SATUN: A total of 47 Thai workers who had been stranded in Malaysia returned to Thailand via two immigration checkpoints of this southern border province on Sunday, the second day of the opening of the border to allow them to return.

Of the total, 28 returned via the Tammalang checkpoint in Muang district in three groups.

The first group of four workers arrived at the Tammalang boat pier on a chartered boat across the Sungai Kolok river from Perlis State, followed by the second group of 20 and the third group of four.

They were received on arrival by Kongsakul Chantharat, the Muang district chief, Col Taweeporn Kanathong, commander of the 2nd Infantry Battalion, and Pol Lt Col Suthisunthorn Saikhwan, deputy chief of the Satun immigration police.

Another group of 19 returned via the Wang Prachan checkpoint in Khuan Don district.

On their arrival, all returnees had their temperatures checked and samples of fluid taken from their throats,   before being separately sent to their hometowns for local quarantine.

Natives of other provinces were placed in14-day quarantine at the sports stadium.

