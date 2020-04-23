Last Covid patient discharged in Hua Hin

The 58-year-old Belgian tourist, Covid-19 patient number 14 in Hua Hin, receives roses from the Prachuap Khiri Khan governor and medical staff on Wednesday as he as discharged from Bangkok Hua Hin Hospital. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: A Belgian man who has fully recovered from Covid-19 and been discharged has praised medical personnel and officials in Hua Hin for their treatment and care of him.

He was the last coronavirus patient being treated in the province.

Prachuap Khiri Khan governor Panlop Singhasenee and local officials visited the man as he was discharged from Bangkok Hua Hin Hospital on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old tourist, whose name was not disclosed, had travelled to Thailand with his 80-year-old mother by Qatar Airways and arrived on March 19. They had spent time in Bangkok before going to Hua Hin, where they stayed in a condominium unit.

The man fell ill on March 28 and sought treatment at Bangkok Hua Hin Hospital. He had shortness of breath and other respiratory issues.

Medical staff checked his travel record and found he had not come from a risk country. Doctors diagnosed pneumonia-like symptoms and lab tests confirmed on April 1 he was infected with Covid-19.

He was patient number 14 in the tourist province and was treated at the private hospital for about three weeks. A new test for the virus came back negative on Wednesday. His discharge from the hospital was approved.

The Belgian man thanked the medical team and officials for taking such good care of him.

He said he was extremely happy to recover. He loved Thailand and Hua Hin like a second home and would bring his family to visit Hua Hin again.

The governor, the medical team and local officials presented him with red roses, congratulating him on his recovery.

Mr Panlop said there were a total of 17 confirmed Covid-19 infections in the province. Two had died. All but one were treated in Hua Hin. The Belgian man was the last patient in Hua Hin.

The remaining patient was being treated at a hospital in Bangkok and would be tested for the virus again on Friday, the governor said.

Dr Veerasak Phongpattanaphan, director of Bangkok Hua Hin Hospital, said the Belgian patient had suffered severe symptoms before recovering. The hospital had tested twice more for the virus, and both came back negative, before allowing him to leave.

The tourist was advised to self-isolate for another 14 days, Dr Veerasak said.