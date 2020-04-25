Driver killed after trailer falls off bridge

A container trailer truck lies across Pattaya-bound lanes of Motorway Route 7 after it fell from the Thap Chang Mai bridge on Saturday morning. The driver was killed. (Photo:@js100radio Facebook page)

A container trailer truck fell off the Thap Chang Mai bridge, killing the driver instantly and blocking three lanes of Pattaya-bound traffic on Motorway Route 7 on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at about 6am when the trailer truck carrying a container suddenly fell off the bridge. The driver, whose name was not yet known, was killed, according to the traffic radio FM91 Trafficpro Facebook page.

At about 8.45am, a crane was deployed to lift the container trailer from the area.

Police were investigating.