Driver killed after trailer fell off bridge
published : 25 Apr 2020 at 11:51
writer: Online Reporters
A container trailer truck fell off the Thap Chang Mai bridge, killing the driver instantly and blocking three Pattaya-bound traffic on Motorway Route 7 on Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at about 6am when the trailer truck carrying a container suddenly fell off the bridge. The driver, whose name was not yet known, was killed, according to traffic radio FM91 Trafficpro Facebook page.
At about 8.45am, a crane truck was deployed to lift the container trailer from the area.
Police were investigating.
(Photo:@fm91trfficpro Facebook page)