Economy tops people's worries: Poll
Thailand
General

published : 26 Apr 2020 at 09:46

writer: Online Reporters

A boy walks down along the railway line after he received free food in a slum area following the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Bangkok on Saturday. (Reuters photo)
General economic affairs top people's worries while the country tries to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,479 people throughout the country between April 21-24.

Asked to outline their worries in order of priority, their answers were:

- The country's overall economy (93.48%);

- Work of medical personnel (89.91%);

- Parents, relatives and children (87.29);

- Possibility of being infected with the virus (86.36%);

- The government's help (85.99%);

- Their ability to cope with expenses (83.94%);

- Their own health (82.00%);

- Their income (81.51%);

- The overall political situation (81.36%);

- Sickness and medicine (78.77%);

- Debts (76.91%);

- Security of life and property (74.19%);

- Travel (72.36%):

- Food (71.50%); and

- Job security (69.27%).

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
