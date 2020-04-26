Couple killed in Ratchaburi shooting

RATCHABURI: A couple were shot to death by the wife's own uncle after the two sides were unable to settle a dispute over an unpaid debt in Photharam district of this Central province on Saturday night, police said.

Pol Lt Thanaporn Simaklam, a Photharam police investigator, said the incident took place at about 8pm at Moo 9 village in tambon Ban Khong.

From a police questioning of witnesses, the gunman, who was identified only as Chet, 49, came to the village to demand Monsangob Nakrua, 52, repay an amount of money the latter had owed him.

Monsangob, who was holding a knife in his hand, walked to where Mr Chet parked his car and the two had a heated argument. Mr Chet suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire at Monsa-ngob, killing him on the spot. Mr Chet then turned the gun to Monsangob's wife, Nonglak Kaewsaingern, 31, who was trying to intervene, and fired two shots that also took her life. Nonglak was shot while she was holding a little daughter in her arms.

After the fatal incident, Mr Chet fled in his car.

Kaewkanya Kanphonngam, 59, Nonglak's mother, said Mr Chet was a younger brother of her husband and Nonglak's uncle. She said Mr Chet and Monsangob, her son-in-law, had long had a dispute over the debt.

Mr Chet had many times demanded Monsangob repay the debt but the latter had refused to comply, leading to the incident, she said.

Police were looking for Mr Chet for legal action.