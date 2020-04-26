Cambodian job seekers nabbed for illegal entry

Public health officials check Thais entering the country from Poipet at the checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo. (Photo by Sawat Ketngam)

SA KAEO: Thirteen Cambodians - eight men and five women - were rounded up by a ranger patrol in Aranyaprathet district early Sunday and charged by police with illegal entry.

The patrol spotted them at about 2am while they were hiding in a sugarcane plantation by a trail between Dong Ngu and Pa Rai villages in tambon Pa Rai. They tried to run away, carrying their bags and other belongings, but were eventually apprehended and brought to Khong Luek police station.

During police questioning, they said they paid a Cambodian man 2,000 baht each to lead them across the border through a natural pass. On the Thai side of the border, the man told them to wait quietly in the sugarcane plantation where a vehicle would come and take them to various destinations including Bangkok, Chon Buri and Samut Sakhon.

The Cambodians said they were badly in need of jobs which were not available in their home country.

They were to be repatriated after legal action.