Probe launched into Korat funeral fraud

People light candles for the victims of the Feb 8-9 shooting in which 29 people were killed in Nakhon Ratchasima on Feb 13 this year. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The Royal Thai Police is conducting a disciplinary probe into a police inspector accused of embezzling cash from the from cremation budget of for officers killed in the mass shooting at Terminal 21 Korat in Nakhon Ratchasima in February.

Pol Maj Worasak Pisitbannakorn, superintendent of Chana Songkhram Metropolitan Police, told media on Monday that the probe will start in the coming days take a week to conclude.

The investigation follows petitions filed by three individuals accusing Pol Maj Teetadol Pansanit, of the RTP's Funeral Assistance Division, of pilfering money from a fund to purchase funeral flowers, coffins, snacks and worship items for monks at Wat Tri Thotsathep.

The total value of the alleged fraud is estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of baht.