168 Thais arrive home from New Zealand

Thais repatriated from Auckland, New Zealand undergo a health screening process on their arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

A group of 168 Thai nationals stranded overseas by the Covid-19 pandemic arrived back in the country on Monday night.

They touched down on Thai Airways International Flight TG 492 from Auckland, New Zealand at 7.26pm on Monday night.

They were received at Suvarnabhumi airport by Gen Paripat Palasin, deputy chief of the Armed Forces Joint Staff, Kittipong Kittikachorn, the airport deputy director, and officials of the Disease Control Department.

They underwent a standard health screening process. Nobody was found with a fever.

They were taken by buses from the airport -- 161 to the Bangkok Palace and seven to the Mövenpick hotels in Bangkok -- for a mandatory 14-day quarantine.