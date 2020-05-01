Booze ban extended to May 31

The nationwide alcohol sales ban due to end on Thursday has been extended until the end of this month. (Photo by Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The nationwide alcohol sales ban due to end on Thursday has been extended until May 31, permanent secretary for the interior Chatchai Promlert said on Thursday.

"The alcohol sales ban is one of the Covid-19 containment measures being extended under an order by the CCSA, which means no sales of alcohol are allowed until further notice," he said.

Mr Chatchai said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) confirmed the ban extension to avoid any confusion.

Gen Somsak Rungsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council in his capacity as the head of the central coordination office of the CCSA, said the NSC would hold talks with the Interior Ministry, provincial governors and the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council about a formal announcement requiring provinces nationwide to strictly follow the alcohol sales ban.

The announcement is expected to be issued in the next two to three days, said Gen Somsak.

The announcement is required for the sake of clarification after the CCSA decided to extend all key Covid-19 containment measures, including the alcohol sales ban.

Each province was previously granted the power to implement the CCSA's orders as they saw fit but the CCSA says such discretion with the booze ban is not allowed. The ban was first imposed before the cancelled Songkran holiday and extended on April 20.