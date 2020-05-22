No new Covid infections, but precautions 'still needed'

A Thai returnee from India waves to photographers at Suvanabhumi airport before being taken to 14-day quarantine at premises in Samut Prakan province on Thursday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

No new coronavirus cases were reported over the past 24 hours, but people should remain cautious because there were still infected people roaming undetected in the community, the government's Covid-19 response spokesman said on Friday morning.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said that in the period May 8 to 21, 45 people tested positive for the disease. Twenty of them were infected in other countries and were quarantined on return to Thailand. The other 25 caught the disease locally.

The 25 local infections consisted of 11 people who were in close contact with previously confirmed cases, six found by pre-emptive testing in communities, five who visited crowded places, and three people in at-risk professions.

"The 25 people had been around in everyday life and this proves that infected people are still out there. So, people cannot be reckless," Dr Taweesilp said.

Of the 3,037 local Covid-19 cases, 2,910 had recovered and 71 patients remained at hospitals. The death toll remained at 56.

As of Friday morning, global Covid-19 cases totalled 5.19 million, with 334,621 deaths. The United States had the most cases at 1.62 million and the most deaths at 96,354, Dr Taweesilp said.

The global Covid-19 situation had not peaked yet and the government's local disease control measures also took this into account, he said.