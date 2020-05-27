Shooting rampage at radio station, 3 slain

Police cover the body of one of the victims of a the shooting spree at the Radio Thailand station in Phitsanulok. Three people, including the station director, were killed, and a fourth wounded. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: A man firing two guns killed three staff members at Radio Thailand's Phitsanulok station, and wounded another, on Wednesday morning.

Gunman Wim Sonsuk, an electrician, began his rampage about 11am, police said.

Armed with two handguns, a 9mm and a .38, he stalked and shot dead three staff members -- Sanit Butmangkul, the station director, Jirawut Sumetthepanan, a senior electrician, and Phumisaran Phanphum, a senior technician.

Prung Chandaeng, a radio transmission technician, was shot and wounded.

Mr Wim then waited at the radio station for police to arrive.

Pol Lt Gen Apichart Sirisith, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 6, said Mr Wim also had a knife with him and had planned the shooting in advance.

Samit, the station director, had tried to run away but was chased down and killed at the back of the building. He was the last person to be shot.

Pol Lt Gen Apichart said investigators were still questioning witnesses and collecting evidence from the scene.

The shooter's motive was not yet known.

Mr Wim was in custody and under under close watch to ensure he did not try to take his own life.