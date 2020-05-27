Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Shooting rampage at radio station, 3 slain
Thailand
General

Shooting rampage at radio station, 3 slain

published : 27 May 2020 at 14:02

writer: Chinnawat Singha

Police cover the body of one of the victims of a the shooting spree at the Radio Thailand station in Phitsanulok. Three people, including the station director, were killed, and a fourth wounded. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)
Police cover the body of one of the victims of a the shooting spree at the Radio Thailand station in Phitsanulok. Three people, including the station director, were killed, and a fourth wounded. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: A man firing two guns killed three staff members at Radio Thailand's Phitsanulok station, and wounded another, on Wednesday morning.

Gunman Wim Sonsuk, an electrician, began his rampage about 11am, police said. 

Armed with two handguns, a 9mm and a .38, he stalked and shot dead three staff members -- Sanit Butmangkul, the station director, Jirawut Sumetthepanan, a senior electrician, and Phumisaran Phanphum, a senior technician.

Prung Chandaeng, a radio transmission technician, was shot and wounded.

Mr Wim then waited at the radio station for police to arrive.

Pol Lt Gen Apichart Sirisith, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 6, said Mr Wim also had a knife with him and had planned the shooting in advance.

Samit, the station director, had tried to run away but was chased down and killed at the back of the building. He was the last person to be shot.

Pol Lt Gen Apichart said investigators were still questioning witnesses and collecting evidence from the scene. 

The shooter's motive was not yet known. 

Mr Wim was in custody and under under close watch to ensure he did not try to take his own life. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (8)
MOST RECENT
Business

TikTok leads YouTube to become top-grossing non-game app

Global short video sensation TikTok, combined with Chinese version Douyin, recorded more than US$78 million in user spending in April to move ahead of YouTube and become the world's highest earning non-game app.

15:05
Business

THAI debentures downgraded to default

Tris Rating downgrades Thai Airways' senior unsecured debentures to default after it enters bankruptcy proceedings.

14:55
World

Indonesia orders more testing in new virus hot spot in Java

Indonesia will step up coronavirus testing and isolation of suspected patients in East Java, home to the nation’s second-largest city and a major industrial hub that’s emerged as a new virus hot spot.

14:36