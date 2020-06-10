Actor Saranyu Wongkrachang dies at 59

Actor Saranyu "Tua" Wongkrachang in a photo taken in 2016.

Actor Saranyu "Tua" Wongkrachang has died. He was 59.

The cause of his death was yet to be confirmed, but Manager Online and Mcot reported that he died of liver cancer.

His wife, Hattaya, posted an Instagram image with a message asking people to "give her time."

The actor-turns-activist sings for supporters of the People's Alliance for Democracy. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Her Instagram followers gave her encouragment after the post.

Senator Kamnoon Sidhismarn also posted a message on his Facebook account to "send off Tua."

The actor joined the People's Alliance for Democracy in a 2008 protest that led to the capital's shutdown, eventually leading to the ouster of the Thaksin Shinawatra-backed governments.

Saranyu is survived by his twin daughters, Supara and Sitala.