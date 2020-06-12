New Covid-19 cases all returnees from India

A UV sterilizer for customers to disinfect their belongings, including mobile phones, at Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok. The government reported four new Covid-19 cases on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The government on Friday reported four new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), all returnees from India.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said one case was a 39-year-old housemaid. She returned on June 4 and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. She showed no symptoms, but tested positive for the disease on Tuesday.

Three others arrived back on June 5. Two were male labourers aged 37 and 53, and the other a masseuse, aged 44.

They were quarantined in Chon Buri and tested positive on Wednesday, also while being asymptomatic.

Dr Taweesilp said that India had the most Covid-19 cases in Asia (298,283) and ranked fourth globally, and 2,445 Thai people had returned from there.

"The infection rate among returnees from India is 5.21%, which is high," he said.

The total number of Covid19 cases rose to 3,121, of whom 2,987 (95%) had recovered. Eighty-four patients remained at hospitals. The death toll was still capped at 58.

"It has been 18 days that the country has not logged a locally infected patient. However, people must not be reckless. Although we do not have local infection, there are about 100,000 newly confirmed cases globally per day," Dr Taweesilp said.

Global Covid-19 cases numbered 7.59 million, up 144,178 cases in the previous 24 hours. The death toll rose by 4,925 to 423,844. The United States had the most cases at 2.09 million and the most deaths at 116,034.