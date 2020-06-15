Balkans' youngest seeks buddies

Muhamet Brajshori, Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Thailand. Somchai Poomlard

Just as how all friends fundamentally started out as strangers, Thailand and Kosovo are in the process of getting to know each other to develop closer ties.

In an exclusive interview with the Bangkok Post, Kosovo's Ambassador to Thailand, Muhamet Brajshori, 32, said he feels happy and privileged to represent his country in his first diplomatic posting to the kingdom.

"It was all going so well, then Covid-19 came. We were just beginning to help our government and non-governmental institutions engage with partners in Thailand," said Mr Brajshori. He said that consular work is slowly returning to normal.

After years of conflict, Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. Since then, the Muslim-majority state on the Balkan Peninsula has been working hard to win diplomatic recognition from the international community, including Thailand. The two countries established diplomatic ties in 2013.

Mr Brajshori said the opening of the Kosovar embassy in Bangkok last year -- the first in Southeast Asia and the second in Asia after Tokyo -- attests to the enhancement of mutual relations.

"We see Thailand as a gateway to Asean and an important diplomatic ally of Kosovo in the region and beyond. [At the same time] we want to be your gateway to the Southeast European region," he said.

Mr Brajshori said that closer ties between Kosovo and Thailand will improve trade flows between the two countries, before noting that Thai products are not currently directly imported to Kosovo -- a country of 1.85 million, of which 70% of the population are younger than 32 years old.

"[Direct exports] will make these products cheaper for consumers. At the same time, we want to see Kosovar products enter not just the Thai market but also beyond, as Bangkok is a good hub for the region," he said.

While the ambassador declined to talk about specific numbers as the overall trade value is still very small, he said that the food, manufacturing and tourism sector play key roles in driving trade between the countries. To promote growth, Mr Brajshori said he is pushing for the easing of visa requirements to facilitate the exchange of people, capital and businesses.

Mr Brajshori said Kosovo welcomes Thai investors -- especially those from agriculture, service, manufacturing, and renewable energy sectors -- to do business with his country, adding that investors will benefit from Kosovo's access to the European and Balkan markets.

"More than five hundred million people are accessible from Kosovo on a free-trade basis. This is a huge opportunity," he said.

The diplomat said in a meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha last week, they discussed how to promote cooperation, for example, via the "Digital Kosovo" diplomacy platform and the "Interfaith Kosovo Initiative" for religious harmony.

While these initiatives for the future of Kosovo are under way, the young country continues to commemorate its defining moment. June 12, Mr Brajshori said, marks the day when Nato-led forces put an end to the genocide attempt by Serbia in 1999.

"One million people were expelled from their homes and into neighbouring countries. Another million were displaced internally. On the day of liberation, we were put under the UN administration until Feb 17, 2008. That's when we declared our independence," he said.

Despite having a turbulent past, Mr Brajshori said Kosovars are proud of their multicultural background and invited Thais to visit Kosovo.

"Prizren is a city in southern Kosovo. It has rich culture and religious heritage dating back from ancient to Ottoman times. You will see Muslim, Catholic, Orthodox, and Jewish communities living side by side in peace and harmony," he said.

"Brezovica is lovely for skiing in winter and hiking in summer. It has a beautiful natural landscape, climate, and very amazing people living in the area. Pristina, our capital, has a dynamic social scene."

Although this is Mr Brajshori's first official posting to the kingdom, he said Thailand isn't an unfamiliar place for him because he has been here almost every year.

"It is much more interesting to see how respectful people are of visitors and how much guests are valued in Thailand. Moreover, we love Thai food. Back in Pristina, we have a small Thai restaurant as there is a small Thai community there," he said.

His favourite dishes include tom yum kung, crab omelette, as well as spicy specialities from the South, which he said helps him whenever he misses home.

When asked how close Thailand and Kosovo are, Mr Brajshori said they are in the "early-middle stage of knowing each other". To deepen his understanding, the ambassador is learning how to speak Thai by reading books and practising conversation.

"I'm still a beginner. By the time we leave, we will master basic communication," he added.