Cabinet approves B22bn domestic tourism stimulus

A girl feeds a giraffe at Khao Kheow in Chon Buri’s Si Racha district last Friday after the zoo reopened. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The cabinet approved on Tuesday a domestic tourism package worth 22.4 billion baht to revitalise a key sector hit by the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the stimulus proposed by the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Finance Ministry will run from July to October.

The first 18 billion baht of the package will fund subsidies for accommodation, food and other services provided at tourist destinations.

Domestic tourists will receive 5 million nights of hotel accommodations at 40% of room rates but the subsidy will be limited to 3,000 baht per night for up to 5 nights. The tourists will be responsible for the other 60%.

Subsidies for other services, including food, are capped at 600 baht per room per night. The subsidised tourist facilities must be outside the tourists’ native provinces to qualify. The subsidies are limited to 40% of actual expenses, with tourists paying the rest. This package is expected to help 24,700 hotels and other accomodation facilities, along with 36,755 restaurants.

A further 2.4 billion baht will fund holiday travel for 1.2 million health volunteers and officials of sub-district hospitals, who will use the services of tour firms. The subsidy is limited to 2,000 baht per tourist for a trip of at least two days and one night, and is expected to help 13,000 tour firms.

The remaining 2 billion baht is to subsidise domestic flight fares for a total of 2 million trips. The subsidy will pay up to 40% of expenses but be limited to 1,000 baht per tourist.

People will be able to register for the scheme via a Krungthai Bank platform, the spokeswoman said.