Covid is biggest worry for new school year: Poll

Srieam Anusorn School in Bang Na district prepares for the new semester which will begin on Wednesday. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

As the July 1 opening of the new school year approaches, people are most concerned about measures to protect children from Covid-19, according to the results of an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,253 people throughout the country on June 23-27 to compile their greatest concerns as schools prepare to open nationwide.

The respondents were allowed to give more than one answer to each question.

Asked what worries them most at the start of the new academic year, 73.68% cited whether adequate measures will be taken at schools to prevent children from contracting Covid-19 spread; 70.04% children's learning ability/online learning; 69.83% children's ability to take care of themselves; 69.93% schools' readiness to take care of children; 66.31% their health and physical condition; 65.54% weather conditions in the rainy season; 58.28% food and nutrition; 57.03% safety/accidents; 56.42% children's travel to and from schools/traffic conditions; and 45.09% expenses such as tuition fees, uniforms, books and learning equipment.

Asked what the schools should do to contain Covid-19, 45.74% said they should have clear-cut preventative measures for children to follow; 32.27% said they should make sure children wear face masks, wash their hands and observe social distancing rules; 16.08% were of the opinion that teaching and learning methods should be adjusted to maintain hygiene standards; 15.13% said schools should be disinfected both before and after class; and 6.50% said teachers should be role models for children regarding protection against Covid-19.

Asked what government agencies should do, 42.40% said they should have clear-cut measures against Covid-19; 24.67% said they should provide sufficient funds and equipment for teaching and learning; 17.20% said schools should be regularly examined by authorities; and 12.80% said funds should be allocated to subsidise parents' burdens for children's tuition fees and travel.