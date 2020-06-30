Accused sex-trade procurer arrested

Plainclothes police serve an arrest warrant on the 40-year-old woman accused of procuring young girls for the flesh trade in Ratchaburi, in Amphawa district of Samut Songkram province on Monday. (Photo supplied)

A woman accused of procuring young girls for the flesh trade in Ratchaburi province for 10 years has been arrested in Samut Songkram province.

Police took Sasirat Wongkaew, 40, into custody at a house in Samut Songkhram’s Amphawa district on Monday, Pol Col Apisant Chairat, superintendent of Human Trafficking Suppression Division 5, said on Tuesday.

The woman was named in an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on June 15 for human trafficking by procuring girls aged below 15 years for prostitution.

Trafficking suppression police launched a crackdown on major sex procurers in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi provinces on June 9-11. Six procurers were arrested, Pol Col Apisant said.

That the led to the subsequent arrest of Ms Sasirat.

She had allegedly procured girls to provide sex services to customers in Ratchaburi province for more than 10 years.

During initial interrogation, the suspect allegedly admitted to the charges. She did not implicate any other people, he said. She was being held in custody at police division 5.