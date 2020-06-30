Man found dead in fire-gutted car near Bangkok temple

A fire ravages a car parked at a yard opposite a temple in Bangkok's Nong Khaem district on Tuesday afternoon. A man sitting in the driver's seat was found dead. Police were investigating. (Photo by a firemen team via FM91 Traficpro Facebook)

A man was found dead inside a car which caught fire near a temple in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district on Tuesday afternoon.

Firemen were deployed to the scene after being alerted at around 1.10pm on Tuesday to douse flames ravaging the parked car. The vehicle, with Bangkok licence plates, was in a yard opposite Wat Thong Niam on Liab Khlong Pasi Chaoren Road, Nong Khaem district.

A man, aged around 30-40, sitting in the driver’s seat was found dead inside the gutted car. The fire was later brought under control.

Police were investigating.