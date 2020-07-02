Domestic flights soar at Chiang Mai airport

Passengers arrive at Chiang Mai airport on Thursday, where the number of domestic flights has almost doubled. (Photo: Phanumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: The number of domestic flights at Chiang Mai airport has risen more than 50% since Covid-19 restrictions began to be eased.

Chiang Mai airport director Amornrak Xumsai Na Ayudhaya said on Thursday that the number of daily flights so far this month has reached 68, up from a daily average of 40 in June.

The number of passengers is also expected to be at least 50% higher than the previous month, which saw 4,000-5,000 passengers per day, the airport director said.

Airlines have mostly begun flying major domestic routes such as Chiang Mai - Bangkok, but the northern capital also has connections to U-Tapao, Hat Yai, Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani.

Although the number of pasengers has increased, the airport has strictly abided by public health measures -- the wearing of face masks, social distancing and cleanliness -- at its facilities to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said Mr Amornrak.

Security personnel have conducted frequent patrols around the passenger terminal and surrounding areas. Airlines have also cooperated in watching out for foreign objects and debris within the airport’s flying zone to boost passengers' confidence in their safety, he said.