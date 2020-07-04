Poll: Long waiting tops Bangkok bus woes

People, wearing face masks, rush to get on a bus to work during morning rush hours at the Victory Monument on May 12. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Most people are not satisfied with Bangkok’s bus services due to long waiting, shabby conditions and black smoke, according to a survey by Bangkok Poll.

The poll, conducted by the Bangkok University Research Centre on 1,299 people aged over 18 during June 25-29, gauged public satisfaction with city buses.

The largest group, or 46.7%, said they were least satisfied with buses operating on Bangkok streets while 33% were partly satisfied and 20.3% were most satisified.

Asked to identify the problems with the public bus service in the capital, more than half (61.1%) complained about the long waiting and inadequate number of the buses. Some 51.7% said most buses were old while 41.2% complained about black smoke.

Asked what improvemnets they would like to see the most, 61.6% wanted the buses to arrive on time so commuters can go faster. Some 53.1% wanted all city buses to be air-conditioned. About 51.9% wanted them to be less crowded by adding frequencies and seats in line with “new normal’’ measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, according to the poll.