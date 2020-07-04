Poll: Long waiting tops Bangkok bus woes
Almost half of respondents not happy with service
published : 4 Jul 2020 at 13:19
writer: Online Reporters
Most people are not satisfied with Bangkok’s bus services due to long waiting, shabby conditions and black smoke, according to a survey by Bangkok Poll.
The poll, conducted by the Bangkok University Research Centre on 1,299 people aged over 18 during June 25-29, gauged public satisfaction with city buses.
The largest group, or 46.7%, said they were least satisfied with buses operating on Bangkok streets while 33% were partly satisfied and 20.3% were most satisified.
Asked to identify the problems with the public bus service in the capital, more than half (61.1%) complained about the long waiting and inadequate number of the buses. Some 51.7% said most buses were old while 41.2% complained about black smoke.
Asked what improvemnets they would like to see the most, 61.6% wanted the buses to arrive on time so commuters can go faster. Some 53.1% wanted all city buses to be air-conditioned. About 51.9% wanted them to be less crowded by adding frequencies and seats in line with “new normal’’ measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, according to the poll.
