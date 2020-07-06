Man arrested for attempted rape of nurse at hospital

Section
Thailand
General

published : 6 Jul 2020 at 17:19

updated: 6 Jul 2020 at 17:20

writer: Chakkrapan Natanri

Somchat Bootchan at Phu Pha Man police station after his arrest on Monday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)
Somchat Bootchan at Phu Pha Man police station after his arrest on Monday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: A man arrested on Monday and has confessed to intruding and trying to rape a nurse at Phu Pha Man Hospital on Sunday morning, police said.

The nurse posted an account of the attack on Facebook.

Pol Col Rathapol Lamprom, the Phu Pha Man police chief, said Somchat Bootchan, 20, was taken into custody about 1.30pm at a house about 10 kilometres from the hospital in Phu Pha Man district. 

Pol Col Rathapol said Mr Somchart confessed to the attempted rape.

Mr Somchat said he drove a motorcycle from his house and parked outside the hospital before walking into a building.

He saw the woman alone in the nurses' room and tried to rape her, but had to run away because she was screaming and calling for help, according to police

Mr Somchart was charged with intruding on state premises and committing an indecent act.

According to police, Mr Somchart has a criminal record. He was convicted of theft and receiving stolen property in Chaiyaphum province and on Jan 23 last year was sentenced to 11 months in prison. He was  released late last year, police said.


