Khlong Tan blackout, traffic paralysed by morning accident
Thailand
General

published : 7 Jul 2020 at 14:23

writer: Online Reporters

Five power poles lie fallen on Sukhumvit 71 road, brought down by an 18-wheel trailer-truck, near Khlong Tan intersection in Suan Luang district shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Much of Bangkok's Khlong Tan area was blacked out for many hours when an 18-wheel trailer truck knocked down five high-voltage power poles on Sukhumvit 71 road early on Tuesday morning, causing a traffic jam that lasted into the afternoon.

The accident occured about 12.33am near Khlong Tan intersection in Suan Luang district.  It totally blocked the out-bound lane of Sukhumvit 71, causing a massive traffic snarl.

Pictures of the trailer-truck, the toppled electricity poles and traffic brought to  standstill were posted on the JS100 Radio webpage. Five power poles were brought down in the accident. 

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority sent repair crews to the area. About 5.30am, one traffic lane was reopened, allowing small vehicles to pass.

Repair work was difficult, but by mid-afternoon the road had been reopened and power restored in all areas.

