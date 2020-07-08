Woman stunned by police summons for dead son

Sahat Chantha holds a picture of her son, Tawatchai, who died in 2013 but just received a police summons to answer a charge of passing a bad cheque. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: A woman was shocked to receive a police summons for her long-dead son to report to police in Surin to acknowledge a charge of passing a dud cheque.

Sahat Chantha, 53, a labourer in Nang Rong district, said she received a document by mail last week addressed to her son Tawatchai Chantha. It was from Muang police station in Surin province.

The document, dated June 25, was a summons for Tawatchai to report to the police to acknowledge a charge brought by a company accusing him of issuing a false cheque in payment for a debt.

Mrs Sahat said this was weird. Her son died nearly eight years ago, in 2013, but the summons was issued only last month. There must be some mistake on the part of the police, she said.

The woman was afraid this could cause problems for her famly.

Mrs Sahat said Tawatchai finished only the 6th grade at school. He was a manual labourer, worked only in Nang Rong district of Buri Ram, and never travelled to Surin province.

She showed the summons to reporters on Wednesday, and called for the Royal Thai Police Office to investigate the matter.